Elias Garcia Sr.
La Bandera, Texas - Elias Garcia Sr., age 80, gained his wings on Monday, June 29, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was born on January 20, 1940, in Rios, Texas, to Alfredo and Paula Garcia. He graduated from Premont High School and then enlisted in the United States Army. Upon being discharged from the military, he began working for a propane delivery company in rural areas of Jim Wells and Duval County. Shortly after, he gained the opportunity to work with Exxon Mobile delivering various resources to contracted clients.
Between his full time schedule and family, he managed his time to fulfill his passion for the ranch. There was never a season that would go by without educating his children and grand children with the skills to maintain the family ranch. Ranch life comes with great obstacles not only from ones personal issues but from neighbors and friends. Elias was the first person people would call for any type of assistance around the area. Without hesitation, he would hop in the truck or on the tractor depending on the circumstances. Forever has he been modest and humble about the deeds that he did for others. Never did he need anything in return but the smile on their face once they were able to overcome their issue. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend that will be greatly missed and forever loved.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Alfredo and Paula Garcia; two brothers, Elizandro Garcia ( Estefana), Eliseo G. "Cheo" Garcia Sr. ( Antonia Delgado Garcia); two nephews, Eliseo "Tito" Garcia Jr. and Orlando Garcia.
Elias is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 47 years of marriage, Lilia L. Garcia; his four adoring children Lili G. (Ashley) Vera, Lila G. (Arturo Jr.) Gonzalez, Lillian Gonzalez, and Elias Garcia Jr. (Savannah M. Ramirez). His pride and joy, six grandchildren, Angelica Vera, Adrian Vera (Monique Earheart), Arturo "Tres" Gonzalez III, Elijah Gonzalez, Moises Gonzalez, and Maximiliano Gonzalez. He is also survived by his brothers; Onofre (Celia) Garcia, Alfredo (Gloria) Garcia, Ruben (Esmeralda) Garcia and sister, Esperanza "Espie" ( Abel) Salinas; brother-in-law, Armin (Norma) Lopez and numerous cousins, nephews and nieces.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic we will be following all CDC and Government mandates and ask each guest to do so as well. We ask everyone to follow social distancing and wear masks inside the funeral home and church.
Visitation will be held from 5 till 9 pm. on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at the Garza Funeral Home in San Diego, Texas with a Rosary at 7:00 p.m. that evening. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at St. Francis De Paula Catholic Church in San Diego, Texas. Military Graveside Service and Interment will be held at 2:00 p.m. at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery in Corpus Christi, Texas.
