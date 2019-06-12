|
|
Popo, a remarkable, unique, humble and happy full of life soul was called home to our Dear Lord and Savior on June 8, 2019. Popo was 90 years young and born in Milford, Texas on March 4, 1929 to Concepcion and Luisa Martinez. He retired after 39 years of service as a Maître D at the Corpus Christi Town Club, he will be missed tremendously by his loved ones.
He is preceded in death by his parents Concepcion and Luisa Martinez and four brothers and three sisters and survived by his loving and caring wife of 66 years Emma Uresti Martinez and one sister Maria Luisa Martinez Garza. Also survived by his six children: Maria Imelda Martinez (Daniel Acuna), Elias Martinez, Jr (Carmen), Anna Galvan (Jose Antonio "Gon"), Sylvia Martinez, Carlos Martinez (Sylvia), Noe Martinez (Mary). Numerous grand, great and great-great grandchildren.
Visitation from 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm on Wednesday June 12, 2019 at Funeraria Del Angel Memorial 3442 Holly Rd, and a Holy Rosary recited at 7pm. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday June 13, 2019 at 10:00 am at Holy Family Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on June 12, 2019