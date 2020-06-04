Elida Castillo "Rachel" Lopez
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Elida's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elida "Rachel" Castillo Lopez

Gregory - Elida "Rachel" Lopez peacefully passed away surrounded by her loving family on May 31, 2020. She was born on November 9, 1945 in Sinton, Texas to parents Generno Castillo Sr. and Maria S. Castillo.

Rachel graduated from Gregory-Portland High School in 1964 and married Rafael Lopez, the love of her life on June 13, 1964. She loved being a mother, and spent most of her time with her friends and family. She enjoyed sports, cooking, singing, dancing and being a cross guard for G-PISD up until 2012. Her loved ones will always remember how caring and full of life she was.

Rachel is preceded in death by her parents Generno Castillo Sr. and Maria S. Castillo, Sisters Sarita Flores, Rebecca Rios and Amelia Buitron; brothers Generno Castillo Jr, Ramiro Castillo, and Rogelio Castillo.

She is survived by her loving husband of 56 years Rafael Lopez; Sons Roland C. (Evangelina) Lopez, Guadalupe (Rachal) Gene Lopez; daughter Cynthia (Juan) Hernandez; two grandchildren Tabitha Hernandez, Luke Lopez and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Saturday June 6, 2020 from 12:00 PM - 8:00 PM at Limbaugh Funeral Home

Visitation will continue on Sunday June 7, 2020 from 12:00 PM - 9:00 PM with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 PM at Limbaugh Funeral Home.

Mass will begin at 10:00 AM on Monday June 8, 2020 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Portland TX. Burial to follow in Palms Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to Limbaugh Funeral Home 500 Wildcat Dr. Portland TX 78374. 361-643-6564.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Visitation
12:00 - 08:00 PM
Limbaugh Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
7
Visitation
12:00 - 09:00 PM
Limbaugh Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
7
Rosary
07:00 PM
Limbaugh Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
8
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Limbaugh Funeral Home
500 Wildcat Dr
Portland, TX 78374
(361) 643-6564
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved