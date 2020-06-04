Elida "Rachel" Castillo Lopez



Gregory - Elida "Rachel" Lopez peacefully passed away surrounded by her loving family on May 31, 2020. She was born on November 9, 1945 in Sinton, Texas to parents Generno Castillo Sr. and Maria S. Castillo.



Rachel graduated from Gregory-Portland High School in 1964 and married Rafael Lopez, the love of her life on June 13, 1964. She loved being a mother, and spent most of her time with her friends and family. She enjoyed sports, cooking, singing, dancing and being a cross guard for G-PISD up until 2012. Her loved ones will always remember how caring and full of life she was.



Rachel is preceded in death by her parents Generno Castillo Sr. and Maria S. Castillo, Sisters Sarita Flores, Rebecca Rios and Amelia Buitron; brothers Generno Castillo Jr, Ramiro Castillo, and Rogelio Castillo.



She is survived by her loving husband of 56 years Rafael Lopez; Sons Roland C. (Evangelina) Lopez, Guadalupe (Rachal) Gene Lopez; daughter Cynthia (Juan) Hernandez; two grandchildren Tabitha Hernandez, Luke Lopez and many nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be held on Saturday June 6, 2020 from 12:00 PM - 8:00 PM at Limbaugh Funeral Home



Visitation will continue on Sunday June 7, 2020 from 12:00 PM - 9:00 PM with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 PM at Limbaugh Funeral Home.



Mass will begin at 10:00 AM on Monday June 8, 2020 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Portland TX. Burial to follow in Palms Memorial Gardens Cemetery.



Arrangements entrusted to Limbaugh Funeral Home 500 Wildcat Dr. Portland TX 78374. 361-643-6564.









