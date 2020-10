Elida Flores RiojasIn loving Memory of Elida Flores Riojas who passed away on September 28, 2020 at the age of 83. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.Elida is survived by her children, Carlos A. Flores, Jose H. Riojas II, and Micaela G. Peña Riojas; 7 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren; and numerous other relatives.For service times and to offer condolences to the family of Elida F. Riojas, please visit our website at www.trevinofuneralhome.net