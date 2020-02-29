|
|
|
Elida S. Flores
Elida S. Flores, fondly known to family and friends as "Lila" passed away surrounded by loved ones on February 22, 2020 at the age of 94 years old.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 64 years, Roberto Flores, Sr., her parents, Jesus and Maria de los angeles Salinas, and three brothers, Jose (Pepito) Salinas, Enrique Vela and Jesus Salinas. Her sole sister, Maria Laurel, is the last survivor of Lila's generation.
Lila is also survived by her 6 children whom she devoted herself to: Maria Elena (Hipolito Jr +) Barreda, Roberto Flores Jr., Magda Edna Flores, Tina (Miguel+) Gonzales, Ruben (Martina) Flores, Melba E (David P.) Quintanilla, and to her 19 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
Lila was born in Ciudad Guerrero, Tamaulipas. Her family moved to Hebbronville, TX when she was 8 months old, later moving to Corpus Christi, TX.
The essence of her life is one of agape love. She was an extraordinary woman whom greeted all with warm hugs and a joyful smile. Lila's welcoming home was the central spot in which friends and family stopped by on a "no need to announce" visit to gather around the kitchen table to sip on coffee, nibble on pastries, play cards, and laugh into the wee hours of the morning.
Her home was a place where her grandchildren and great-grandchildren could dream, be spoiled, and play childhood games.
To her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, she left the wisdom of "keep your head up, chest out, stomach in, be proud. No one is better than you, but you are no better than anyone else."
To her children, she bestowed the legacy that above all else, "sisters and brothers, love one another, as He first loved you."
Lila lived a full life. In her marriage, she enjoyed social events, dancing, and dining. She and her husband often traveled to Las Vegas, NV.
She also loved the outdoors and took great pride in her yardwork and gardening.
We will all grieve the loss of this amazing woman whom shared her life unselfishly. She was a shining testament of God's word and leaves behind an extraordinary legacy. For all that you are mom, grandma, abuela, momo, lala, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend, "We love you."
Visitations will be on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 10a.m. at Funeraria Del Angel, 3442 Holly Road, with a Rosary held at 12:30p.m. Interment will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery 8200 Old Brownsville Road, corpus Christi Texas.
Pallbearers - Grandsons: Ricardo Barreda, Rene Barreda, Daniel Flores, Jerry Gonzales, Jonathan Flores, Lorenzo Garcia, Joshua Quintanilla, and Roberto Quintanilla
The family wishes to thank the doctors, nurses and staff of Spohn shoreline hospital for the kind and compassionate care that was provided to their mom Elida S Flores.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020