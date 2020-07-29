1/1
Elida T. Flores
Elida T. Flores

Corpus Christi - In the early morning of Sunday July 12, 2020, Elida T. Flores, age 87, entered through Heaven's gates and earned her wings.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Juventino R. Flores, who passed away in 2016.

She is survived by three children, seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.

Family will receive friends on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Memory Gardens Funeral Home from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Memory Gardens Funeral Home in the Chapel at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.






Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
