Elisa G. Ortega
Corpus Christi - Elisa G. Ortega, age 95 passed away on March 15, 2020 at her home in Corpus Christi, Texas. She was born on March 8, 1925 in San Juan De Llanos, Mexico. Elisa was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, cousin. Elisa enjoyed gardening, crocheting and making blankets for her grandchildren; she was also the best cook.
Elisa is preceded in death by her husband, Eulogio Jesus Ortega and two brothers.
She is survived by her children Luis Ortega, Manuel Ortega, Elias Ortega (Doris), Janie Ortega and Ester (Chester) Martinez; 10 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren; 3 sisters
Visitation will be held from 5:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M. on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Corpus Christi Funeral Home with a Rosary at 7:00 P.M. that same evening. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Rose Hill Memorial Park.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020