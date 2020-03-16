Services
Corpus Christi Funeral Home
2409 Baldwin Blvd
Corpus Christi, TX 78405
361-885-0076
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Corpus Christi Funeral Home
2409 Baldwin Blvd
Corpus Christi, TX 78405
Rosary
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
7:00 PM
Corpus Christi Funeral Home
2409 Baldwin Blvd
Corpus Christi, TX 78405
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Elisa G. Ortega


1925 - 2020
Elisa G. Ortega Obituary
Elisa G. Ortega

Corpus Christi - Elisa G. Ortega, age 95 passed away on March 15, 2020 at her home in Corpus Christi, Texas. She was born on March 8, 1925 in San Juan De Llanos, Mexico. Elisa was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, cousin. Elisa enjoyed gardening, crocheting and making blankets for her grandchildren; she was also the best cook.

Elisa is preceded in death by her husband, Eulogio Jesus Ortega and two brothers.

She is survived by her children Luis Ortega, Manuel Ortega, Elias Ortega (Doris), Janie Ortega and Ester (Chester) Martinez; 10 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren; 3 sisters

Visitation will be held from 5:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M. on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Corpus Christi Funeral Home with a Rosary at 7:00 P.M. that same evening. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Rose Hill Memorial Park.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020
