Services
Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Service - Corpus Christi
1222 Morgan Ave.
Corpus Christi, TX 78404
361-884-2411
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
5:00 PM
Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Service - Corpus Christi
1222 Morgan Ave.
Corpus Christi, TX 78404
View Map
Rosary
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
7:00 PM
Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Service - Corpus Christi
1222 Morgan Ave.
Corpus Christi, TX 78404
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church
540 Hiawatha St.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elisa Flores
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elisa S. Flores


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elisa S. Flores Obituary
Elisa S. Flores

Corpus Christi - Elisa S. Flores, our mother, passed into final sleep peacefully surrounded by her family Sunday, January 26, 2020. Elisa was 83 years old. She was born December 5, 1936 in Lockhart, TX. She worked as a CNA for twenty years.

She is survived by her five children, Janie (Tim), Betty Jo (Alex), Frank, Ernesto (Patsy), Mike, and a stepdaughter Bertha;18 grandchildren, 36 great grandchildren, one great great-grandchild, and one sister, Elvira Vasquez. She is preceded in death by her husband Horacio R. Flores and her parents Abilio and Maria Soliz and her beloved chihuahua Pixie.

Elisa will be remembered by her love of her family.

Visitation will begin at 5:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Home, 1222 Morgan Ave., with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. that evening. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, January 30 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 540 Hiawatha St. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Park.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elisa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -