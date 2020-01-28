|
Elisa S. Flores
Corpus Christi - Elisa S. Flores, our mother, passed into final sleep peacefully surrounded by her family Sunday, January 26, 2020. Elisa was 83 years old. She was born December 5, 1936 in Lockhart, TX. She worked as a CNA for twenty years.
She is survived by her five children, Janie (Tim), Betty Jo (Alex), Frank, Ernesto (Patsy), Mike, and a stepdaughter Bertha;18 grandchildren, 36 great grandchildren, one great great-grandchild, and one sister, Elvira Vasquez. She is preceded in death by her husband Horacio R. Flores and her parents Abilio and Maria Soliz and her beloved chihuahua Pixie.
Elisa will be remembered by her love of her family.
Visitation will begin at 5:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Home, 1222 Morgan Ave., with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. that evening. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, January 30 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 540 Hiawatha St. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Park.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020