Elisa Vasquez Lopez
Corpus Christi - Elisa V. Lopez, age 76, passed away on July 16, 2019. Elisa V. Lopez was born on September 2, 1942 to Roberto Vasquez and Maria Garcia.
Elisa V. Lopez is a wonderful woman full of energy. She was a wonderful mother to all her children and a great grandmother to all her great grandchildren. She will always be remembered for her tough love. She was someone that we can always run to whenever we needed her. She will always be remembered for all the greatness and joy that she brought to us; now she is an angel watching over us.
Elisa V. Lopez is preceded in death by Pedro Lopez.
Elisa V. Lopez is survived by her children; Santiago and Jesse Lopez, Charles and Patricia Lopez, Cynthia and Jose Pizano, Daniel and Liza Lopez, also sister Francis and Polo Serna and brother Ruben Santa Vasquez and grandchildren, Lisa Gutierrez with five children, Sylvia and Jesse Soliz with seven children, Erica and Andy Gutierrez with four children, Gonzalo and Samantha Rincon with seven children, Bernadette Lopez with four children, Joslyn Lopez, Irene Lopez, Daniel Lopez, Miracle Lopez, Daniel Lopez, Jasmin Lopez, Adison Lopez, Charles Lopez Jr., seven children Margret Lopez, three children, Candace Lopez, five children, Genave Lopez, six children, Larry Cordonado, four children, Ashley Cordonado, 2 children.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Friday, July 19, 2019. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. that same evening at Corpus Christi Funeral Home.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10: 00 a.m. Saturday July 20, 2019 at Holy Family.
Interment to follow at Seaside Memorial Park.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on July 18, 2019