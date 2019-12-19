|
Elisabeth Pellusch
Corpus Christi - Elisabeth Collins Pellusch passed away on December 17, 2019 at age 88 with her family by her side. She was born on September 14, 1931 in Rotz, Germany to Sebastian and Annie Vetter. After marrying American serviceman Jack Eugene Collins, she moved to Bayside, Texas in 1951 and started a family. Never forgetting her roots, she spoke proudly of her upbringing and German heritage.A devout Catholic, she was an active member of the Sacred Heart Church of Rockport, Texas, the Corpus Christi Cathedral, and the Catholic daughters of America. Elisabeth enjoyed gardening, reading her German books, and spending time with her family. She is preceded in death by her husband Merle Pellusch and former husband Jack Collins. She is survived by her children Jack, Joe, Ann Cranford, James, Tom, and Johann Collins, along with a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
A Rosary will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 9 A.M. at the Corpus Christi Cathedral. Visitation to follow. The Funeral mass will be celebrated the same day at 10 A.M. Interment to be held at 12 P.M. at the Old St. Mary Cemetery in Bayside, Texas. A small gathering to follow at 918 N. Austin in Rockport, Texas. Funeral services entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, Inc 402 South Alamo Street, Refugio,Tx 78377 (361)526-4334
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019