Funeraria Del Angel - Memorial Holly
3442 Holly Road
Corpus Christi, TX 78415
(361) 857-6291
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel - Memorial Holly
3442 Holly Road
Corpus Christi, TX 78415
View Map
Rosary
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
6:30 PM
Funeraria Del Angel - Memorial Holly
3442 Holly Road
Corpus Christi, TX 78415
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
9:00 AM
Saints Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church
Eliseo Silva Quintanilla


1949 - 2019
Eliseo Silva Quintanilla Obituary
Eliseo Silva Quintanilla

Corpus Christi - Eliseo Silva Quintanilla passed away on April 11, 2019 at the age of 69. He was born in Kingsville, Texas on April 20, 1949.

Eliseo is preceded in death by his dad, Eliseo G. Quintanilla.

He leaves his loving memories to his mother, Herlinda Quintanilla; beloved wife of 49 years, Juanita Quintanilla; sons, Arnold Quintanilla (Misty), Lee Quintanilla (Alma); grandchildren, Jace, Ty, Jaydan; brothers, Manuel Quintanilla (Fanny), Julio Quintanilla (Sheila), Rolando Quintanilla (Rosa); sisters, Grace Hernandez, Anna Viera, and Diana Longoria (Rey).

Visitation will be held at Funeraria Del Angel Memorial Holly, 3442 Holly Rd. on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 6:30 p.m. that same evening.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Saints Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church on Wednesday, April 7, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. with Interment to follow at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery with Full Military Honors.

To offer your condolences visit www.funerariadelangelmholly.com
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Apr. 15, 2019
