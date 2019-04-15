|
|
Eliseo Silva Quintanilla
Corpus Christi - Eliseo Silva Quintanilla passed away on April 11, 2019 at the age of 69. He was born in Kingsville, Texas on April 20, 1949.
Eliseo is preceded in death by his dad, Eliseo G. Quintanilla.
He leaves his loving memories to his mother, Herlinda Quintanilla; beloved wife of 49 years, Juanita Quintanilla; sons, Arnold Quintanilla (Misty), Lee Quintanilla (Alma); grandchildren, Jace, Ty, Jaydan; brothers, Manuel Quintanilla (Fanny), Julio Quintanilla (Sheila), Rolando Quintanilla (Rosa); sisters, Grace Hernandez, Anna Viera, and Diana Longoria (Rey).
Visitation will be held at Funeraria Del Angel Memorial Holly, 3442 Holly Rd. on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 6:30 p.m. that same evening.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Saints Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church on Wednesday, April 7, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. with Interment to follow at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery with Full Military Honors.
To offer your condolences visit www.funerariadelangelmholly.com
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Apr. 15, 2019