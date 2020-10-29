Eliseo Yzaguirre, Sr.



Banquete - Eliseo Yzaguirre, Sr., 59, was called to be with our Lord on October 28, 2020. He was born on May 02, 1961 in Robstown, Texas to Quirino and Julia Felan Yzaguirre. He was a Catholic, a carpenter and lived most of his life in Banquete, Texas. He was a loving father, brother, uncle, grandfather and friend who will be deeply missed.



He is preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Cynthia Ann Yzaguirre; his brother, Armando Yzaguirre and his nephew, George Moreno.



He is survived by his children, Melissa Yzaguirre-Escobar, Marisa (Rey Daniel) Bazan, Maddy (Edward) Paredez, and Eliseo Yzaguirre, Jr.; three sisters, Carmen (Rey) Robles, Angelita (Armando) Villarreal, and Maria Alicia (Pete) Yzaguirre. He will also be missed by his eight grandchildren, Makayla, Danielle, Edward, Lauro, Aliandra, Amaris, Andres and Ayden as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.



A rosary will be recited at 7pm on Monday, November 02, 2020 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10am on Tuesday, November 03, 2020 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow at Robstown Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.



Arrangements Entrusted To:



Ramon Funeral Home, Inc.



800 Lincoln Ave.



Robstown, Texas 78380



(361) 387-4051









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store