Elita Dawn Diaz
Corpus Christi - Elita Dawn Diaz, entered eternal rest June 16, 2019 in Alice, Texas at the age of 41. She was born July 5, 1977 in Corpus Christi, Texas to Adan Herrera and Nora Gonzalez. Elita was the matriarch in her family. Beginning at a young age, she began to babysit many children. She enjoyed helping children so much she chose a career where she could utilize her given gift of love for children. Elita received her Bachelor of Science Degree in Interdisciplinary Studies with Cum Laude Honors and a Master's Degree in Science. She taught 3rd Grade at Kostoryz Elementary in Corpus Christi where all the children and staff became her family. She enjoyed cooking and baking. She had a creative talent. Elita was known to create, build, and personalize handmade gifts for her children at school for various holidays. She supported, organized and contributed to many functions and organizations such a World for Children and worked with CASA. She was awarded Teacher of the Year in 2016 for Kostoryz Elementary. Elita also had a smile that would light any room she entered. She was determined at anything she did and had a quote she strongly believed in, "Don't stop when you're tired, stop when you're done." She will forever be remembered for her big heart and for her loving and sincere character.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Nora Gonzalez Cubas; grandparents, Elida Cardona Gonzalez & Eugenio Villarreal Gonzalez, and Natividad Herrera & Bencesloa Herrera.
She is survived by her soulmate of 10 years, her husband, Gabriel Diaz of Corpus Christi; her father and stepmother, Adan G. Herrera (Sharon) of Corpus Christi; brother, Ulysses Adam Herrera (Grace) of Missouri; sisters, Augusta Starr Herrera (Juan Manuel Gonzalez) of Alice, Katherine Ann Cassanova (Jason) of San Antonio, and Tiffany Cortez (Jesus "Chuey") of San Antonio; her fur babies, Lola, Hank, and Layla; niece, Eleanor Natividad Herrera; nephews, Phillip Gabriel Herrera and Asher Cassanova; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and godchildren; and her extended family, her loving kids at Kostoryz Elementary whom she adored.
Visitation will be held Monday, June 24, 2019 from 5 till 9 p.m. at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel in Alice; 1215 W. Front Street, with a rosary being recited at 7 p.m. that evening. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Alice; 801 S. Reynolds. Burial to follow at New Collins Cemetery in Alice.
Pallbearers will be Paul Anthony Vasquez Jr., Juan Manuel Gonzalez, Zeke Luna, Jason Cassanova, Junior Morales, Ruben Raanaei, and Ben Herrera.
Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on June 21, 2019