Eliza "Elsie" Guzman
Corpus Christi, TX
Eliza "Elsie" Guzman was a beautiful strong-minded, independent woman. Elsie was 96 years young; she was born on December 24, 1922 in Corpus Christi, Texas to Antonio and Paula Guzman. She retired from the Woolworth Company after 42 years. She was loved by all of her family and she will be deeply missed. She went to be with our Dear Lord and Savior on February 5, 2019.
Elsie is preceded in death by her son Jose Rolando Aguinaga, Sr. and her parents Antonio and Paula Guzman, and her brothers and sisters. Elsie is survived by her grandchildren Melissa (Andy) Quintanilla, Jose Rolando Aguinaga, Jr. and her great grandchildren Andrew Quintanilla, Victoria (Austyn) Duenes, Mia Genesis Aguinaga and two great-great grandchildren Aidan and Emma Duenes and numerous nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to her nieces Diana Gonzalez and Bianca Benavidez for caring for her on a daily basis while she was ill and for tending to all her needs. Also thank you to nephew John Guzman and Ida who visited daily, she loved you all very much.
Visitation will begin at 5:00 p.m., Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Home, 1222 Morgan Ave., with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. that evening. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., Friday, February 8, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Feb. 7, 2019