Elizabeth A. Buchanan
Elizabeth A. Buchanan (Betty), Passed away to her heavenly home on June 14, 2020. She was born on April 19, 1927, to Walter L. Roberts and Pearl Tilly Roberts near Corsicana, Texas, often riding her horse to school during the rainy season. Betty married Samuel B. Buchanan (Sam) on November 2, 1945. They moved to Corpus Christi in 1953 and made it their home until their passing.
Betty was predeceased by her husband, Sam, and is survived by her sons, James F. Buchanan (Barbara) of Corpus Christi, Texas, and Jeffery L. Buchanan (Cathy) of Katy, Texas. Also survived by her grandchildren Patrick, Bryan, James, and Catherine, along with great grandchildren Grant and Bridget, who all call her Bebe.
A special thanks to her caregiver Viola for her loving and excellent care especially during Betty's final illness.
The celebration of her life will be a private one with her family.
Seaside Memorial Park and Funeral Home will handle the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation out to the charity of your choice.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.