Elizabeth A. Buchanan
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth A. Buchanan

Elizabeth A. Buchanan (Betty), Passed away to her heavenly home on June 14, 2020. She was born on April 19, 1927, to Walter L. Roberts and Pearl Tilly Roberts near Corsicana, Texas, often riding her horse to school during the rainy season. Betty married Samuel B. Buchanan (Sam) on November 2, 1945. They moved to Corpus Christi in 1953 and made it their home until their passing.

Betty was predeceased by her husband, Sam, and is survived by her sons, James F. Buchanan (Barbara) of Corpus Christi, Texas, and Jeffery L. Buchanan (Cathy) of Katy, Texas. Also survived by her grandchildren Patrick, Bryan, James, and Catherine, along with great grandchildren Grant and Bridget, who all call her Bebe.

A special thanks to her caregiver Viola for her loving and excellent care especially during Betty's final illness.

The celebration of her life will be a private one with her family.

Seaside Memorial Park and Funeral Home will handle the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation out to the charity of your choice.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved