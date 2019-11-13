|
Elizabeth Alexander Nisbet
Houston - Elizabeth Alexander Nisbet, age 82, died peacefully in Houston, Texas on Sunday, November 10, 2019. Liz was the youngest of 10 children, born on March 31, 1937 to Helen and Charles Alexander in Houston, Texas.
After graduating from Baylor University in 1958 she married the love of her life, John "Pinky" Nisbet. They made their home in Corpus Christi where they raised their children.
Liz was involved in many community and charitable organizations. She was a faithful member of Church of the Good Shepherd. It was her passion and privilege to give back to her church and her community which she did faithfully and tirelessly. She served her church and community in many capacities including, Christus Spohn Hospital Foundation Board of Trustees-Emeritus, Driscoll Children's Hospital Foundation Board, Past President of the Junior League of Corpus Christi, Past President of Las Donas de la Corte, Past President of the Patrons of the Order of de Pineda, Texas State Aquarium Board of Trustees, Coastal Bend Community Foundation Board, various positions at her beloved Church of the Good Shepherd including being the Senior Warden, St James Episcopal School, Episcopal Diocese of West Texas Executive Committee and Foundation Committee.
Liz will always be remembered as a strong, generous individual of integrity with a deep love of family and friends. She leaves an incredible legacy for her infectious joy, her gift of living life no matter what unfolds and we give thanks for her gift of illuminating a room with her smile. She was the epitome of grace.
Liz was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, John "Pinky" Nisbet and her son, Captain John Edward Nisbet, Jr, U.S.M.C. She is survived by her daughter, Nancy Nisbet Trice (David), her granddaughters Elizabeth Trice Kruger (Travis), Annie Trice (fiance Matt) and great grandson, Travis Kruger, Jr.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, November 20th at 11:00am at Church of the Good Shepherd, Corpus Christi. The family will receive friends afterward at the the church in Mund's Hall.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Church of the Good Shepherd, 700 S. Upper Broadway, Corpus Christi, Texas 78401; St. James Episcopal School - John Edward Nisbet, jr. Scholarship Fund, 602 S. Carancahua, Corpus Christi, Texas 78401; Driscoll Children's Hospital, 3535 S. Alameda St., Corpus Christi, Texas 78411.
The family wishes to express their thanks, love and appreciation to all of Liz's many family and friends who provided support and care during this time.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Nov. 13 to Nov. 19, 2019