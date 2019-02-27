|
|
Elizabeth Ann "Sally" Wilkey
Berclair, TX
Elizabeth Ann "Sally" Wilkey was born August 20, 1937 in Edinburg, TX, to Elmer and Bessie Gillette. She passed away at home, with family by her side, in Berclair, TX on February 24, 2019 at 81 years old after a long battle with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. She held many titles in her lifetime including Wife, Mom, Grandma, Nana, Nanny, Aunt Sally and best friend. She loved being at the beach, playing dominoes and it brought her so much joy to spend her days with family and friends. She brought comfort, light and refuge to everyone around her (and baked a mean peach pie!). Sally was raised in Corpus Christi, TX. She married Johnny on July 24, 1952 in Corpus Christi, TX. Sally worked at Kalediscope as well as Panache. In the mid 90's, Sally and Johnny moved to the ranch in Berclair located in Goliad County. They enjoyed traveling and made many trips to Colorado on vacation and later to visit children and grandchildren. She will be greatly missed but will live on forever in the hearts of those who loved and knew her.
She is survived by her husband, Johnny Wilkey; children, John Wilkey Jr., Rick Wilkey (Ronda), Teresa Gernandt (Dale), Kathy Larson (Steve), and Jeremy Wilkey (Chrystal). She is also survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Sawyer-George Funeral Home.
Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 1, 2019 at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery, 9974 I-37, Corpus Christi, TX.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 2727 Airline Road, Corpus Christi, TX. See Sawyer-George Funeral Home web site for time.
Funeral services entrusted to Sawyer-George Funeral Home, Inc., 12497 Leopard Street, Corpus Christi, Texas 78410. (361)242-3205. Please visit our web site at www.sawyergeorgefuneralhome.com.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Feb. 27, 2019