Elizabeth Coulter
PORTLAND - Elizabeth Sahadi Coulter, 89, of Portland, Texas, passed away November 12, 2020, with her family by her side.
She was born to the late Joseph and Rachide Sahadi, October 27, 1931, in Gregory, Texas. She was the youngest of 10 children. Elizabeth graduated from Gregory High School. She was an avid athlete and student.
She married the late Ernest Coulter in 1950, and they lived together in Corpus Christi before relocating to Portland. Elizabeth is survived by two children: Joni Kaye Becker Harrel (Nick), of Kingsville and Tommy Glenn Coulter (Marsha), of Portland. She is also survived by four grandchildren, one step-grandchild and six great-grandchildren. Elizabeth was predeceased by her loving husband in 2009 and one of her grandchildren in 2018.
Elizabeth was immensely proud of her family, and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories. She was strongly devoted to her church family and was very involved in the altar guild for the last 56 years.
Viewing ceremony will be held on Monday, November 16, 2020 from 4:00-7:00pm at Limbaugh Funeral Home in Portland. The funeral service will take place at 10:00am Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at St. Christopher's by the Sea Episcopal Church in Portland. The burial will be at The Palms Memorial Gardens cemetery. In lieu of sending flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Christopher's by the Sea Episcopal Church in Portland.
Arrangements entrusted to Limbaugh Funeral Home, 500 Wildcat Dr., Portland, TX 78374, 361-643-6564, limbaughfuneralhome.com