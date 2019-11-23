|
Elizabeth "Jean" Diegel Huff
Elizabeth "Jean" Diegel Huff peacefully returned to the loving arms of our Father in heaven, welcomed by loved ones on November 18, 2019.
Jean was born in Beeville, Texas on November 25, 1930 to Jerry and Cecilia Diegel, and was one of nine children. Jean attended St Joseph's in Beeville, Incarnate Word in Corpus Christi and graduated from Corpus Christi High School. Jean was a strong, fun-loving woman with a vivacious personality, devoted to God & family, and enjoyed dancing & singing. It was her admirable dancing that hooked Victor Huff as her life partner. Married on October 29, 1949, Jean was a faithful wife, loving mother to her 5 sons, a doting grandmother and fiercely loyal sister, aunt, & friend. You wouldn't meet a more selfless and compassionate Catholic woman, always championing the under-dog and ever faithful to those she loved.
Jean was one of the hardest working women you'll find, right alongside her husband, Victor, in Huff's Foodtown while raising her family, and instilling in them a love of God and music. Jean really never met a stranger, and was not afraid to speak her mind. She could cook anything, make it taste gourmet, all the while, dirtying every dish in the kitchen. Certainly, she is shopping some bargain just beyond the pearly gates.
Jean was a devoted, lifelong member of St. Theresa's Catholic Church, for which she diligently served throughout the years. Jean is preceded in death by her husband, Victor Calvin Huff, Sr., parents Cecilia and Jerry Diegel. Jean is survived by her beloved sister, Patsy Landreth, her 5 sons; Victor Calvin, Jr., Stephen & wife MaryAnn, Christopher, Chuck, Allen & wife Kristi: 17 grandchildren; Victor (Robin) Huff, III, Dianna (Hans) Schultz, Cortney (Blaine) Weaver, Stephen Huff, II, Trina (Mick) Preece, Dustin (Bryanna) Huff, Joshua (Brooke) Huff, Wesley Huff, Caleb Huff, Melissa Griffith, Tamara Griffith, Nicole Hopper, Kristen (Michael) Grace, Lynsey Millican, Cody (Angel) Huff, Erika Morgan and Allison (Blaine) Manry; 38 great grandchildren who have always lovingly referred to her as Grannie Mom.
-Rosary to be held Tuesday, November 26, at 7 pm
-Funeral Services on Wednesday, November 27 at 10 am at St. Theresa Catholic Church, 1302 Lantana, Corpus Christi
-Burial Services immediately following Funeral at Seaside Memorial Park, 4357 Ocean Dr, Corpus Christi
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to her beloved parish, St. Theresa's Catholic Church.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019