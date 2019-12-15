|
|
Elizabeth Edgar
Corpus Christi - Our beloved Elizabeth Marie Edgar, a beautiful, caring daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece, and aunt and a friend to many, passed away on December 12, 2019 at the age of 31.
She was born on July 26, 1988 in Richmond, Virginia, but lived most of her life in Corpus Christi, Texas, graduating from King High School in 2006. Elizabeth gave her love and friendship to everyone she knew. So many were thankful that she was their friend. She was employed by Straight Edge Barber Shop where she had many friends and clients.
She is survived by her mother and dad, Tammi and Chad Hole; her sisters, Nicole Edgar and Kelli Walker; her maternal grandparents, Skip and Dee Edgar; her Aunt and Uncle, Ronnie and Shauna Edgar; a great granddaughter to Bobby Robinson, a blessed Aunt to Ksenia Alcaraz, and many other aunts, uncles, and cousins.
For those who knew her, she will eternally be remembered for her love of laughter, her devotion to her family and friends, and the kindest heart anyone could ever have. She will remain in our hearts and we will carry her memory forever. She will never be forgotten.
Services will be held at Seaside Funeral Home, with visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel with interment to follow at Seaside Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made at her GoFundMe Account/Liz the Barber Funeral Fund, in order to give this beautiful angel a proper burial that she so deserves.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019