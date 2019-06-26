Services
Seaside Memorial Park & Funeral Home
4357 Ocean Dr
Corpus Christi, TX 78412
(361) 992-9411
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Seaside Memorial Park & Funeral Home
4357 Ocean Dr
Corpus Christi, TX 78412
Service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Seaside Memorial Park & Funeral Home
4357 Ocean Dr
Corpus Christi, TX 78412
Resources
Elizabeth Fern "Beth" Schlueter Obituary
Elizabeth "Beth" Fern Schlueter

Corpus Christi - Elizabeth (Beth) Fern Schlueter, 53, passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019. Beth was born on June 5, 1966 in Denver, Colorado to parents Charles and Aulta Alumbaugh. She was the youngest of 4 children. Beth graduated from W.B. Ray High School in 1984 and was a star basketball player, track star and cheerleader. Beth graduated from the University of the Incarnate Word with her Bachelors in Business in 2007 and her Masters in 2009. Beth worked for many companies over the last 25 years including HEB, Starbucks, Target, Behavioral Health Center, SCI, The Deaf and Hard of Hearing Center and most recently BakerRipley. Beth was a sweet and beautiful woman who loved and cared about everyone. She lit up the room when she walked in and was definitely the life of the party.

Beth was married to her best friend Gary for 21 years and they have 3 amazing boys Ryan Quinn Schlueter (20), Tanner Lee Schlueter (18), and Chaz Dylan Schlueter (15). They are the loves of her life. Beth loved to brag about her boys all the time to anyone. Beth loved being a wife and especially a mom and will be missed by all.

Beth is preceded in death by her parents Charles Dean Alumbaugh and Aulta Belle Alumbaugh. Beth is survived by her husband Gary Schlueter and their 3 boys Ryan, Tanner and Chaz; her sisters Sandy Riddle of Corpus Christi, Tx. Cheryl Boyd of Boerne, Tx. and brother Doug Alumbaugh of Corpus Christi, Tx along with many cousins, nephews and nieces.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Seaside Funeral Home, 4357 Ocean Dr. Corpus Christi, Tx. Services will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel. Interment to follow at Seaside Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Brain Aneurysm Foundation in Beth's name. www.bafound.org.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from June 26 to June 27, 2019
