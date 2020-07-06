Elizabeth M. GuarneriCorpus Christi - Elizabeth was a beloved daughter, a loving sister, a dear mother, an educator, a missionary, an evangelist, a disciple-maker, a minister to children and students, a poet, a piano player, an artist through painting, a lover of culture, folklore, Spanish literature, good meals and large gatherings for family and friends.Elizabeth was 81 years when she passed on to her eternal home on June 29, 2020. She was born on April 5, 1939 to her beloved parents, Gumaro Martinez and Fernanda (Nanda) Jasso in General Terán, Nuevo León, México. Elizabeth trusted in Christ as Savior and Lord at a very young age and she committed to a life of serving Him and his kingdom.She was a graduate of Monterrey, Mexico's Normal School, obtained a Bachelor of Science degree from Corpus Christi State University, and a Master of Arts from Texas A&I University in Kingsville, Texas. She lived and served in multiple cities and towns in Mexico and Texas.In the latter part of her life Elizabeth taught for Robstown High School, Panamerican Presbyterian Academy in Kingsville, W.B. Ray High School, Del Mar College and TAMUCC.Elizabeth was a longtime member of the First Presbyterian Church where she served as a deaconess in the missions committee, participated in the handbell choir and played the piano, among other things.Elizabeth is preceded in death by her daughter, Anna Elizabeth Guarneri. She is survived by her sons, Julio (Monica) of McAllen, Daniel of Corpus Christi and Noe David of the LA area, California; by her grandchildren, Joshua of McAllen, Rachel (Jaziel) of Lubbock, Danielle of Corpus Christi, Alex (Andrew) of San Antonio, Mia of Corpus Christi, Stevan, UT Austin, Sabrina of Georgetown and Sebastian of San Antonio.A celebration of Life Service for Elizabeth M. Guarneri will be on Tuesday, July 7 at 10:00 AM at the First Presbyterian Church of Corpus Christi followed by an interment service at the Seaside Memorial Park.