Elizabeth Rae Pike
Corpus Christi, TX - Elizabeth Rae Pike, 80, of Corpus Christi, Texas, went to be with the Lord on March 4, 2020.
She was born in Corpus Christi on March 2, 1940. Elizabeth had a career in banking, as well as being an entrepreneur. She had a passion for life, was outgoing, artistic and strong willed. She loved animals and her beautiful grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents; son: Wayne Salazar; brother: Mario Colmenero and sister: Nina Alcala. She is survived by her son: Louis Pike Salazar and her daughter: Lilliana S. Lopez. She also leaves behind to cherish her memory her 7 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
Elizabeth is lovingly survived by 3 brothers: Rojelio and Fernando Colmenero and Richard Ochoa; two sisters: Rosie Leal and Rosaura Lee.
Visitation will be held at Memory Gardens Funeral Home on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 2:00 PM. Funeral service will be held at 3:00 PM and burial will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020