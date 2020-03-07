Services
Memory Gardens
8200 Old Brownsville Road
Corpus Christi, TX 78415
(361) 265-9221
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
2:00 PM
Memory Gardens
8200 Old Brownsville Road
Corpus Christi, TX 78415
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
3:00 PM
Memory Gardens
8200 Old Brownsville Road
Corpus Christi, TX 78415
Elizabeth Rae Pike


1940 - 2020
Elizabeth Rae Pike Obituary
Elizabeth Rae Pike

Corpus Christi, TX - Elizabeth Rae Pike, 80, of Corpus Christi, Texas, went to be with the Lord on March 4, 2020.

She was born in Corpus Christi on March 2, 1940. Elizabeth had a career in banking, as well as being an entrepreneur. She had a passion for life, was outgoing, artistic and strong willed. She loved animals and her beautiful grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; son: Wayne Salazar; brother: Mario Colmenero and sister: Nina Alcala. She is survived by her son: Louis Pike Salazar and her daughter: Lilliana S. Lopez. She also leaves behind to cherish her memory her 7 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

Elizabeth is lovingly survived by 3 brothers: Rojelio and Fernando Colmenero and Richard Ochoa; two sisters: Rosie Leal and Rosaura Lee.

Visitation will be held at Memory Gardens Funeral Home on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 2:00 PM. Funeral service will be held at 3:00 PM and burial will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.

To leave an online condolence to the family, please visit our website at www.memorygardens.com
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020
