Elizabeth "Betty" Vickers Goad
Elizabeth "Betty" Vickers Goad passed away peacefully on January 16 surrounded by her children. She was 95.
Betty was born in Thomson, Georgia on October 14, 1924 to the late Mr. and Mrs. H. L. Vickers of Hattiesburg, Mississippi. She attended Stephens College in Columbia, Missouri, and graduated from the University of Texas with a degree in French in 1947.
She met her husband, Thomas Lloyd Goad, on a family trip to New Orleans. They married in 1947, raised four children together and were together 67 years before his death.
They lived in Corpus Christi until 1993, when they retired to Lexington, Virginia, to be close to their children and grandchildren.
Betty loved people and treasured her friendships and family. A generous hostess and a keen traveler, when she became interested in something, she dove all in. She was an accomplished cook and baker, as well as an avid bridge and tennis player and tennis fan. She was an active member of the Tri Delta alumnae group throughout her adult life. In Corpus Christi, she served as president of the city's chapter of the Junior League and was president of Los Doñas de la Courte as well as the Patrons of the Order of de Pineda. She was also active in the Pan American Roundtable, and she and her husband regularly hosted international exchange students. She also volunteered at the Art Museum of South Texas, participating in a program that brought art to the local public schools.
After they moved to Lexington, she became an active member of the Lexington Garden Club, worked to become an accredited National Flower Show judge (National Garden Clubs, Inc.), and went to Paris to take several classes at the École des Fleurs. She also thoroughly enjoyed her participation in the Shenandoah District Judges Council. She was an active member of Grace Episcopal Church in Lexington as well as the Church of the Good Shepherd in Corpus Christi.
She leaves behind a brother, Frank Norman Vickers, Sr. (Betty); a son, Thomas Lloyd Goad, Jr. (Susan); daughters Elizabeth Goad Oliver (Bill) and Ursula Anne Goadhouse (Stephen); five grandchildren, William (Kari Milchman), Nathaniel (Erin), and Edward Oliver (Jackie Kruszewski), and Rumi and Zach Goadhouse; and two great-grandchildren, Gus and Nora Oliver.
She is predeceased by her husband, Tom, and her daughter, Clayton Goad (John Gasperoni).
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Grace Episcopal Church with the Rev. Tuck Bowerfind officiating. A reception will follow in the church Parish Hall.
Memorials may be sent to: Grace Episcopal Church, 123 West Washington St., Lexington, VA 24450; Thomas L. Goad Scholarship Endowment, Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi, 6300 Ocean Drive, Corpus Christi, Texas 78412; or a .
Arrangements are by Harrison Funeral Home and Crematory.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020