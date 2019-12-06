Services
Ella Mae (Jo) Hatley

Ella Mae (Jo) Hatley Obituary
Ella Mae (Jo) Hatley

Corpus Christi, Texas -

Ella Mae (Jo) Hatley went into the arms of God on December 5th 2019. She was born on Jan 10th 1939 in Campbellsville KY. Jo attended W.B.Ray High School and graduated in 1957. She was the fine jewelry manager at J.C.Penny's for many years and also worked in the eye glass field. After her retirement Jo loved to tend to her flowers and garden.

She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Robert (Bob) Hatley. One son, Mike (Lori) Hatley, and Julie Maxwell. Brother, Joe Tice of Lecanto FL. Two Grandsons, Kristopher Hatley and Jonathan Hatley. One great granddaughter, Ella Hatley. Nephew, Allen Andrews. Nieces, Lisa (David) Jenkins, Shara Smith and Neal Jenkins. Theral (York) Graham and Jason Weatherbys.

A graveside service will be held at Memory Gardens 8200 Old Brownsville Rd., Corpus Christi, Texas at 2:00 p.m. on Monday Dec 9th, 2019.

I have yet to meet anyone that knew her that didn't say she was the best person they had ever known.

We all love and miss you.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019
