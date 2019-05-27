|
Ellen Ray (Lawson) Marshall went home to be with her heavenly father on May 22, at the age of 83. Ellen was born in Austin, Texas on January 3, 1936.
She was a member of Travis Baptist Church and retired after working many years as a receptionist at Corpus Christi Baptist Association Office.
She is preceded in death by her parents Marvin and Opal Lawson; husband Leland Marshall and brother Gordon Lawson.
Ellen is survived by her children, Marvin Marshall (Norma), Barbara Cruncleton (Mark) and Karen Varnell; grandchildren Randall Marshall (McKenzie), Richard Varnell (Mary Joy), Michael Marshall, and Amber Martinez (Nico); and great grandchildren Nalali Martinez and Sadie Marshall; many nieces, nephews, and friends; and her special dog Charlie.
Mom is best known for her artistic paintings, gardening in her yard and her love of collecting antiques and pretty things to display.
Public visitation will begin at 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Guardian funeral home chapel "A" and Funeral Services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. that evening.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from May 27 to May 28, 2019