|
|
Ellen S. Johnson
Mathis - Ellen S. Johnson passed away on July 24, 2019. She was born on October 5, 1935 in Tallahassie, Florida to Alseymae and Pharaba Spears. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Harold, 2 sisters Virginia, and Betty, and 2 brothers Sidney, and Ossie.
She was survived by Michael McAbee, Vera La Flame, Phyllis Walling, James Carl McAbee, Patricia McKinney, Step-son Harold Johnson, sister Ann Orsak, 15 grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren.
Visitation will start at 2 p.m. on Monday July 29, 2019. Funeral Service will be held Tuesday @ 10 a.m. July 30, 2019 at Dobie Funeral Home followed by interment at Cenizo Hill Cemetery.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on July 27, 2019