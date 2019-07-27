Services
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Dobie Funeral Home
121 N Duval St
Mathis, TX
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Dobie Funeral Home
121 N Duval St
Mathis, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ellen Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ellen S. Johnson


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ellen S. Johnson Obituary
Ellen S. Johnson

Mathis - Ellen S. Johnson passed away on July 24, 2019. She was born on October 5, 1935 in Tallahassie, Florida to Alseymae and Pharaba Spears. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Harold, 2 sisters Virginia, and Betty, and 2 brothers Sidney, and Ossie.

She was survived by Michael McAbee, Vera La Flame, Phyllis Walling, James Carl McAbee, Patricia McKinney, Step-son Harold Johnson, sister Ann Orsak, 15 grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren.

Visitation will start at 2 p.m. on Monday July 29, 2019. Funeral Service will be held Tuesday @ 10 a.m. July 30, 2019 at Dobie Funeral Home followed by interment at Cenizo Hill Cemetery.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on July 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ellen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.