Ellis Green



Corpus Christi - Ellis Green of Corpus Christi,TX Passed away on 10/29/20. He was 87.



Visitation will be on Thursday 11/05/20@ 11:00 A.M.@ Mt. Zion Baptist Church @1605 Comanche St. Funeral C.C. TX 78401 A.M. Burial To follow@ Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery.









