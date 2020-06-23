Or Copy this URL to Share

Ellison "Smokey" Jackson



Ellison "Smokey" Jackson passed away on June 20th, 2020 in Corpus Christi, Texas. He was 74 years of age. Visitation will be on Friday, June 26th, 2020 from 10 to 11 a.m. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. at Unity Chapel Funeral Home at 1207 Sam Rankin Street. Burial to follow at Rosehill Cemetery.









