Ellison "Smokey" Jackson
Ellison "Smokey" Jackson

Ellison "Smokey" Jackson passed away on June 20th, 2020 in Corpus Christi, Texas. He was 74 years of age. Visitation will be on Friday, June 26th, 2020 from 10 to 11 a.m. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. at Unity Chapel Funeral Home at 1207 Sam Rankin Street. Burial to follow at Rosehill Cemetery.




Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Unity Chapel Funeral Home
JUN
26
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Unity Chapel Funeral Home
