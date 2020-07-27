1/1
Elma Flores Perez
Elma Flores Perez

Corpus Christi - Elma Flores Perez, age 80 passed away July 23, 2020. She was born on March 9, 1940 in Bruni, TX.

Elma is preceded in death by her parents Ramon Flores Luna, Sarah Rocha Flores and her sister

Estella Flores and companion Jack Phelps. Elma is survived by her daughters, Priscilla Moya (Rogerio), Sarah Tovar (Enrique), Edna Trevino, her son Gilbert Trevino (Patricia), 8 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.

Elma as a single mother lived her life working hard with help from her sister in raising her children. In the end, she managed to prevail with good respectable grown children.

Elma loved life. Throughout her life she loved hosting family parties, dancing, camping and most of all playing bingo. She had her own unique sense of humor. She had a knack for making up her own words. She had many friends who adored her company.

A Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. with a Rosary to be recited at 2:00 p.m. followed by a Memorial Service at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Maxwell P Dunne Funeral Chapel at 5921 Yorktown Blvd.






Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

July 27, 2020
Our deepest condolences to you Priscilla, Roy, and your whole family. We are thinking and praying for you all. We know how much you loved your mom. Sending our love
Alfred and Nora Flores
Alfred and Nora Flores
