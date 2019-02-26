|
Elma P. Rodarte
Corpus Christi, TX
Elma P. Rodarte, 77, went home to be with our Heavenly Father on February 22, 2019. She was born on May 1, 1941 to Pedro and Eudelia P. Rodarte in Corpus Christi, Texas. She will be dearly missed by all who loved her.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her brothers and sisters, Pedro Rodarte Jr., Rodolfo Rodarte, Santiago Sanchez, Ramiro Rodarte, Mary Jane Velasquez, Olga R. Montemayor, and Esmeralda Martinez.
She leaves her loving memories to her numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
The family would like to thank the Nursing Home Staff at Trisun Care Center Westwood for the loving care and attention they gave Elma.
The family will receive friends at Funeraria Del Angel Memorial Holly, 3442 Holly Rd. on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. a Holy Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. that same evening.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. with interment to follow at Rose Hill Memorial Park.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Feb. 26, 2019