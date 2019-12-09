|
Elma Reyes Garcia
San Diego - Elma Reyes Garcia passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at her home. She died surrounded by her family. She was born on February 4, 1943 in San Diego, Texas and was a lifelong resident. She was a teacher for St. Joseph's Catholic School in Alice and then became the principal's secretary at Parr Elementary school in San Diego for many years until she retired. Those who knew her, were touched by her generosity and eagerness to help others. To her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, she was known as "Momo". There was nothing she wouldn't do for them. They were her world.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Salomon V. and Guadalupe C. Reyes; her sister, Eustolia Reyes Ramirez; brothers, Raul C. Reyes, Arturo C. Reyes, and Antonio C. Reyes; and son, Alejo C. Garcia, Jr.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Alejo C. Garcia, Sr.; one son, Adrian (Diana) Garcia of Corpus Christi, Texas; two daughters, Alma (Roberto) Casas of Corpus Christi, Texas; and Alissa (Rey Mendez) Garcia of San Diego, Texas; two brothers, Jose C. Reyes of Pensacola, Florida; Alfredo (Anna) Reyes of Austin, Texas; two sisters, Delia (Robert) Hirtle, of San Antonio, Texas, and Edna (Luis) Corona of Corpus Christi, Texas; six grandchildren, Roberto Romeo (Jennifer) Casas, Alex Garcia, Ricardo Ivan Casas, Amanda Garcia, Adrian Carlos Casas, and Adriel Cesar Casas; and seven great grandchildren, Iliana Iris Casas, Genevieve Elise Casas, Ryan Matthew Casas, Isabelle Lia Casas, Ariana Iris Casas, Kaydence Rae Casas, and Lux Ivy Garcia.
Pallbearers: Roberto Romeo Casas, Alex Garcia, Ricardo Ivan Casas, Amanda Garcia, Adrian Carlos Casas and Adriel Cesar Casas.
Honorary pallbearers: Roberto Casas, Rey Mendez, and Ryan Matthew Casas.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Mauro P. Garcia Funeral Home- San Diego from 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. Rosary will be recited at 7p.m. the same evening. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Francis de Paula Catholic Church. Burial will follow at the San Diego Cemetery. Mauro P. Garcia Funeral Homes, Inc. in charge of arrangements. Condolences for the family can be left on website: www.mauropgarcia.com
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019