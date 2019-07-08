|
Elma Valdez Corona
Corpus Christi, Texas - Elma Valdez Corona, 97, returned to her heavenly home on July 2, 2019. Elma was born on August 12, 1921 to the late Guadalupe and Clotilde Valdez in Laredo, Texas.
In her earlier years she was a very active member of the church and worked as a cook for CCISD and later at the Retama nursing home. She was a devout Catholic who enjoyed spending time with family. She was a sweet, caring woman who always enjoyed the company of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Guadalupe and Clotilde Valdez; her husband, Rosario Corona; her son, Juan "Johnny" Francisco Alaniz and her ten siblings.
She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Sylvia Alaniz; four grandchildren, John Paul Alaniz, Jason (Jennifer) Alaniz, Jennifer Alaniz, Janis (Manuel) Hernandez and ten great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Monday, July 8, 2019 from 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm at Funeraria Del Angel Memorial Holly, 3442 Holly Road, with a Rosary at 7:30 pm. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 10:00 am at Ss. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church, 3210 SPID. Interment will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Park.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on July 8, 2019