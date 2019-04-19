|
|
Eloise Neighbors Philp
Caldwell - Eloise Neighbors Philp, 100, of Caldwell, Texas, passed away on April 17, 2019, in Corpus Christi, Texas where she had resided with her daughter. Visitation will be Friday, April 19, from 5:30 until 7:30 pm at Strickland Funeral Home with a private graveside service on Saturday, April 20 at Caldwell Masonic Cemetery.
Born February 28, 1919, she was predeceased by her parents Matt and Lillian Neighbors; husband, Joe Dan Philp, Sr.
"Miss Eloise" is survived by her son Dan Philp,(Joe Dan, Jr) and wife Judy of San Antonio; her daughter Aneece Hughes and Husband Mark of Corpus Christi; granddaughters, Jill Philp Taylor and husband John of Austin; Kenedy Hughes and fiance Sean Rajabian of Houston.
Mother's strength and generosity are her most admirable traits. Overcoming polio at age 3, surviving the devastation of the depression, and independently raising two teenaged children are some of her many courageous accomplishments. Her generous financial support of the Methodist Children's Home, the Salvation Army, and the US Olympics continued throughout her lifetime.
Her early schooling until 2nd grade was in Caldwell until her parents moved to Burleson, Texas, and later Ft. Worth where she graduated from high school. While attending Texas Wesleyan College (now University), she studied to become a school teacher and supported her parents during the depression by working at Leonard's Department Store and playing on its women's fastball team as catcher. She received her Bachelor's degree in education and taught two years in Madisonville. She married Joe Dan Philp upon his return from WW II and taught English grades 7-12 in Dime Box for 22 years; after his death she continued to teach while she completed a librarian's certification from Sam Houston State College (University) in 1967. She then worked for Lexington ISD as librarian for 20 years. Mother especially enjoyed helping students and teachers with their concerns. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Caldwell, OES Chapter #976, Texas State Teacher's Association and Women's Auxiliary VFW for many years.
Upon retirement, she enjoyed her time reading, playing 42 with her friends Glenn and Frances Schiller, and spoiling her children and granddaughters. She loved having lunch daily at the Surrey with her friend Bess Duewall and cousin Earlene Bowers. We affectionately teased her about "holding court" at the corner table by the fireplace. She shared her positive attitude as she visited with friends, relatives, and former students. At age 91 she moved to Corpus Christi to live with her daughter Aneece for 4 ½ years until her move to Cimarron Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for 4 1/2 years until her death.
Many thanks to the wonderful staff at Cimarron Nursing Center, Harbor Hospice and Dr. Steven Nowotney for their continuous care and support of our mother.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the Methodist Children's Home, the Salvation Army, or an organization of your choice.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Strickland Funeral Home of Caldwell.
Please visit our website at www.stricklandfuneralhomes.com for additional information and to sign the online register.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Apr. 19, 2019