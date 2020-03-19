|
|
Elroy "Stump" M. Borth
Goliad - Elroy "Stump" M. Borth, 93, of Goliad, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born November 11, 1926 to the late Arthur W. and Julian W. Henke Borth. He married Ruby Dentler in 1953. They were married for 59 years at the time of her passing in April 2012.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, four siblings and a daughter-in-law, Cydney Collins Borth.
He is survived by his son, Dr. Russell (Ann) of Corpus Christi; his daughter, Renee Stroman (Mark) of Goliad, and his grandchildren, Dr. Mason Borth (Chandler), Professor Caleb and Major Zachary Stroman, Sarah Butler (Stephen) and Tony Butler.
Family and friends will gather for a graveside service at Glendale Cemetery in Goliad Friday, March 20, 2020 at 2:00 PM. A memorial service celebrating the life of Elroy Borth will be held at St. John's Lutheran Church in Goliad at a later date.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020