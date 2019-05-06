|
|
Elsa T. Loera
Kingsville - Elsa T. Loera, age 93, of Kingsville, TX passed away May 3, 2019 in Corpus Christi, TX. She was born on January 2, 1926 in Falfurrias, TX to Manuel and Juanita Trevino. She retired from the City of Kingsville (Water Dept.) She is preceded in death by her husband, Jose R. Loera; her parents, Manuel and Juanita Trevino; and her sisters, Nori Trevino and Olga Trevino. Elsa is survived by her children, Jose Loera III, Rene Javier "RJ" Loera, and Julie A. (George) Canales; her grandchildren, Jorge (Rebecca) Canales, Rene Javier ( Margaux) Loera Jr., Sergio (Gloria) Canales, and Briana A. Loera; great-grandchildren, Hudson, Olivia, Caleb, and Zeli Canales, and Elias Loera. A Rosary will be recited on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 7 p.m. at St. Martin Catholic Church. A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 2 p.m. at St. Martin Catholic Church with Father Naul Ordonez officiating. Interment will follow at Chamberlain Cemetery. Arrangements under the direction of Ramirez-Salinas Funeral Home.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on May 6, 2019