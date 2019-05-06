Services
Ramirez-Salinas Funeral Home
230 E Ella Ave
Kingsville, TX 78363
(361) 592-2413
Rosary
Monday, May 6, 2019
7:00 PM
St. Martin Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Martin Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Elsa Loera
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elsa T. Loera


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Elsa T. Loera Obituary
Elsa T. Loera

Kingsville - Elsa T. Loera, age 93, of Kingsville, TX passed away May 3, 2019 in Corpus Christi, TX. She was born on January 2, 1926 in Falfurrias, TX to Manuel and Juanita Trevino. She retired from the City of Kingsville (Water Dept.) She is preceded in death by her husband, Jose R. Loera; her parents, Manuel and Juanita Trevino; and her sisters, Nori Trevino and Olga Trevino. Elsa is survived by her children, Jose Loera III, Rene Javier "RJ" Loera, and Julie A. (George) Canales; her grandchildren, Jorge (Rebecca) Canales, Rene Javier ( Margaux) Loera Jr., Sergio (Gloria) Canales, and Briana A. Loera; great-grandchildren, Hudson, Olivia, Caleb, and Zeli Canales, and Elias Loera. A Rosary will be recited on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 7 p.m. at St. Martin Catholic Church. A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 2 p.m. at St. Martin Catholic Church with Father Naul Ordonez officiating. Interment will follow at Chamberlain Cemetery. Arrangements under the direction of Ramirez-Salinas Funeral Home.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on May 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now