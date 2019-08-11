|
Elton "Opie" Eddie Specht
- - Elton "Opie" Eddie Specht, loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather joined his heavenly father on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Elton was born the son of Eddie Specht and Hulda Harborth on December 6, 1931 in New Braunfels, TX.
Elton was preceded in death by his parents Eddie and Hulda Specht, sister Leora Sultemeier, brother in law Emil Sultemeier, nephew Raymond Sultemeier, in laws Alfred and Evelyn Riedel, and brother in law Alfred Riedel Jr. Elton is survived by his loving wife of 65 years Mary Ann, his children Lyndon Specht and wife Elda, Faye Lynn Jessee and husband Woodie, and Leonard Specht and wife Melba. Grandchildren Amanda Roessler and husband Jason, Kristine Specht, Leslie Hatch and fiance Mason Cass, Dustin Specht and wife Ashley, Chance Specht and fiance Logan Quinn, Shaye Lynn Jessee, Joe Dodge Jessee and fiance Peyton Powell. Great-grandchildren Camden & Kaylee Herrmann, Paisley & Caroline Specht, and Harper Casso Nephew Glenn Sultemeier wife Wendy. Sister in law Sharon Harlow.
Memorial service will be Saturday August 17, 2019 at 10:00 AM at First Protestant Church New Braunfels.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial may be made to the First Protestant Church of New Braunfels or Hope Hospice of New Braunfels.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Aug. 11, 2019