Cage-Mills Funeral Directors
4901 Everhart Road
Corpus Christi, TX 78411
(361) 854-3282
Elvia G. Schaeffer

Elvia G. Schaeffer Obituary
Elvia G. Schaeffer

Corpus Christi - Elvia G. Schaeffer passed away on October 2, 2019 at the age of 78. Elvia was born in San Pedro Limon, Mexico to Roman and Leopolda Granados. Visitation will take place at Cage-Mills Funeral Directors, 4901 Everhart Road on Friday, October 4, 2019 starting at 4:00 p.m. with a Celebration of Life at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Service will be at Cage-Mills Funeral Directors Chapel on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with interment to follow at Memory Gardens Memorial Cemetery, 8200 Old Brownsville Road, Corpus Christi, TX.

Condolences may be sent to: www.cagemillsfuneraldirectors.com
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Oct. 4, 2019
