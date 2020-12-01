Elvia R. MondragonCorpus Christi - Elvia R. Mondragon, age 84, passed away on November 24, 2020. She was born on February 13, 1936 to Amador and Maria Ramon in Refugio, Texas. She was raised in Refugio, TX and graduated from Refugio High School in 1954. She married her husband of 21 years, Jose Mondragon, Sr. on October 4, 1958.Elvia Mondragon was a dedicated wife and mother. After the passing of her husband, Jose, Elvia filled the role of both father and mother to her three children, Joey, Leticia, and Rosa. Her wholehearted dedication as the sole provider to her family carried her through many difficulties as she faced many obstacles as the sole head of the Mondragon household. Still, she never faltered in her perseverance to do whatever was necessary to fulfill her obligation to her family, whether it was working long hours, stretching the family budget, or even denying herself so that her children would not have to do without.Her devotion to her family will forever be her legacy and she will be greatly missed.Elvia Mondragon is preceded in death by her husband, Jose Mondragon, Sr. and their son, Jose (Joey) Mondragon, Jr.Elvia Mondragon is survived by her two daughters, Leticia Maria Mondragon and Rosa Maria (Lorne) Mondragon Harris.Services will be private.