Elvira B. Lopez
Corpus Christi - Elvira Benavides Lopez passed away on June 4, 2019 at the age of 91. She was born in Falfurrias, TX to the late Teodoro Chapa Benavides Sr. and Adela Mendoza Benavides.
Elvira graduated from Falfurrias High School and went on to graduate from Stevenson's Beauty College in Corpus Christi. She also attended Del Mar College, earning a Nursing degree in 1952. She spent the first half of her career in the 6th East Pediatric Ward and retired from the Methadone Clinic, both at Christus Spohn Memorial Hospital. She is preceded in death by her siblings, Anita Mendoza Benavides, Carlos M. Benavides, Lupe M. Garza (Juan), Aurora M. Villarreal, Teodoro M. Benavides, Claudio M. Benavides and Jose M. Benavides (Alda); brother-in-law, Roberto Garza.
Elvira is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Oscar M. Lopez; sister, Cecilia M. Garza; son, Oscar Lopez Jr. (Susan); grandson, Lance David Lopez; niece, Laura Ramirez (Raul); great-nieces, Iliana Ramirez and Christine Yvonne Ramirez-Garza (Conrado II); great-nephew, Anthony Ramirez; sisters-in-law, Anita Benavides and Mary Benavides and brother-in-law, Claudio Villarreal along with numerous other family members and friends.
Visitation will be held at Funeraria del Angel Memorial Holly on Sunday, June 9, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm that same evening. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Ss. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church on Monday, June 10, 2019 at 10:00 am with interment to follow at Falfurrias Burial Park.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on June 8, 2019