Elvira C. Wendl
Corpus Christi - Elvira C. Wendl passed away on September 7, 2019.
Elvira was born in Mercedes, Texas to Felicitas Rodriguez. She grew up in Harlingen, and attended local public schools there.
In 1954, she met a German immigrant named Erich Wendl. After a whirlwind courtship and several rejected marriage proposals, Elvira finally agreed to marry him. They were married within a week and just days later relocated to Frankfurt, Germany, where her husband served a tour of duty in the US Army.
After two years overseas, the couple returned to Harlingen, and Elvira began studying to become a teacher. In 1961, after earning her degree from Pan American University, Elvira and her family relocated to Corpus Christi, where she began a long and fulfilling career as an elementary school teacher in the Corpus Christi Independent School District. She later went on to earn a Master's Degree in education from Texas A&I Corpus Christi. Elvira's tenure at CCISD spanned 29 years and a number of different elementary schools, including George Evans, Meadowbrook, Lozano, Zavala, and Smith. Elvira loved to see and hear from her former students; it was one of the greatest joys of her life.
In retirement, Elvira was a prolific globe-trotter. Even into her later years, she continued to travel to destinations as far flung as China, Las Vegas, and Peru. In her lifetime, she traveled worldwide throughout Europe, Mexico, North and South America, and Asia.
Elvira had many dear friends who were an integral part of her life. She was a member of numerous clubs and organizations including Pan American Round Table, American Association of University Women, Alpha Delta Kappa and Order of the Holy Sepulchre, Cotillion Alegre, Las Parlanchinas, the Art Museum of South Texas, the Symphony Guild, and her bunko groups.
Elvira is preceded in death by her husband, Erich E. Wendl. Left to cherish her memories are her children, Barbara (Donald) Pender, and Karl D. Wendl, grandchildren Brittany Wendl, Erich Wendl II, Rose Pender, and Claire (Bryce) Kelley, and great-grandson Lincoln Kelley.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 AM, Today, Tuesday September 10, 2019 at St. Pius X Catholic Church, followed by a reception. Interment will be held at 1:00 p.m. at Seaside Memorial Park.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Sept. 10, 2019