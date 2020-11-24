Emeterio De LeónCorpus Christi - Emeterio De León, EV De León was born in Kingsville, Texas November 15, 1936. He went to be with the Lord on November 22, 2020. He was the son of Canuto and Elvira De León. He enlisted in the United States Navy and graduated from Texas A&I University now known as Texas A&M University Kingsville.He is survived by his sister Eva De León, aunt Adela V. Gonzalez, family friend Dalia Salazar, friend from childhood Eddie Bazán, and special children Ana Miriam and Diego Andrés Vázquez-Landeros.EV was an active and vital part of The United Methodist Church. Earlier in life, he and his wife were active at Kelsey UMC and later at Asbury UMC, both in Corpus Christi where he sang in the choir. EV joined two Sunday morning classes, the Seekers and the Crossroads groups. He was very servant minded and along with them served at Church Without Walls, bought clothing and toys for the Matamoros Orphanage in the Valley, and helped in the men's ministry in any way he could. If anyone in the church lost a job or fell on hard times, EV would always very quietly find a way to contribute money to help that person or family. In the larger part of the Methodist Church, EV served the Corpus Christi district on several important committees; the building committee that helped decide where new churches should be built and how to fund them while he also served on the First Vision Team to learn and teach others how to guide their churches into a new vision. In the Southwest Texas Conference, EV was often found in San Antonio where he served on the planning committee with the Bishop and others around South Texas.EV loved helping children. That led him to serving on the board of the Greenwood Community Children's Center for many many years. In church, he was a major contributor to the children's ministry, making sure every child had what they needed. He was active in the Emmaus Community where he was a pilgrim and served on teams to help others that attended.EV was very dedicated to his morning devotions. Later in his life, he would ask someone to bring him a monthly "Upper Room," a daily devotional book which he would read and always passed along to others.Services will be announced at a later date.In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Asbury United Methodist Church.