Emile S. Bolden, I
Mr. Emile S. Bolden, I., died April 20, 2020, in Corpus Christi, Texas at Spohn Hospital, after a long battle with CLL Leukemia. Mr. Bolden was a disabled Vietnam Veteran that worked tirelessly for the community and local politics.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 55 years, Guybret June Bolden; cherished children, John David Bolden, April Lynn Bolden, Emile Steve Bolden II and James Daniel Bolden (Bridget), six grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and numerous other family and friends.
Due to the current state of the world, a private service will be held at noon on Friday, April 24th at Heritage Memorial Funeral Home Corpus Christi (https://www.heritagememorialfh.net) (flowers, cards and remarks can be sent here). Private burial will follow on Friday, April 24th at 2:00 PM at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery.
A full Celebration of Life, including military and masonic honors, will be held at a later date.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Apr. 22 to Apr. 26, 2020