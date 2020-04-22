Services
5026 Old Brownsville Rd
Corpus Christi, TX 78405
(361) 851-9000
Service
Friday, Apr. 24, 2020
12:00 PM
Burial
Friday, Apr. 24, 2020
2:00 PM
Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery
Emile S. Bolden I Obituary
Emile S. Bolden, I

Mr. Emile S. Bolden, I., died April 20, 2020, in Corpus Christi, Texas at Spohn Hospital, after a long battle with CLL Leukemia. Mr. Bolden was a disabled Vietnam Veteran that worked tirelessly for the community and local politics.

Survivors include his beloved wife of 55 years, Guybret June Bolden; cherished children, John David Bolden, April Lynn Bolden, Emile Steve Bolden II and James Daniel Bolden (Bridget), six grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and numerous other family and friends.

Due to the current state of the world, a private service will be held at noon on Friday, April 24th at Heritage Memorial Funeral Home Corpus Christi (https://www.heritagememorialfh.net) (flowers, cards and remarks can be sent here). Private burial will follow on Friday, April 24th at 2:00 PM at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery.

A full Celebration of Life, including military and masonic honors, will be held at a later date.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Apr. 22 to Apr. 26, 2020
