Services
Memory Gardens Funeral Home
8200 Old Brownsville Road
Corpus Christi, TX 78415
(361) 265-9221
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Ss. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church
3210 S.P.I.D.
View Map
Rosary
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
7:30 PM
Ss. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church
3210 S.P.I.D
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
2:00 PM
Ss. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church
3210 S.P.I.D.
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Memory Gardens Funeral Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Emilia Gonzalez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emilia Garcia Gonzalez


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Emilia Garcia Gonzalez Obituary
Emilia Garcia Gonzalez

Corpus Christi - Our beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Emilia Garcia Gonzalez joined her heavenly father on Monday, February 10, 2020. Emilia was born in Santa Margarita, Texas on January 5, 1925, where she grew up with her eight younger siblings. In 1942, she moved to Corpus Christi, Texas where she married her loving husband, Sergio and subsequently raised her four children. Emilia was a devout Catholic and belonged to several religious organizations, which included our Lady of the Rosary Prayer Group, Catholic Daughters of America, Cruceo Movement, Our Lady of Guadalupe Society, and Saint Cyril Prayer Groups. Her most previous time was spent with her cherished family and friends and listening to music.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Sergio; mother, Florencia; father, Eluterio; sister, Hermilia; sister, Elia and brother, Ismael.

She is survived by her sisters, Emma Juarez, Ercelia Guerra, Mary Martin, and Maria I. Garcia; children, Albert Gonzalez, Carlos and wife, Mary Gonzalez, Gloria and husband, Alan Roberts, and Ricardo Gonzalez; grandchildren, Kathy and Annalisa Gonzalez, Yvette and husband, Chris Medina, Michael and wife, Alexis Gonzalez, Crystal DelBosque, Zenia Gonzalez, Zarron Gonzales, Natalie Roberts and Neal Roberts; great-grandchildren, Justine and Jay Pecheux, Jacob Gonzalez, Aiden Arispe, Andrew DeLeon, Olivia Medina, Atticus Gonzalez, and Zayden Gonzalez.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at 7:00 pm at Ss. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church, 3210 S.P.I.D., with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:30 pm that same evening. The evening will end at 9:00 pm. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, February 17, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Ss. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church, 3210 S.P.I.D., with interment to follow at Memory Gardens Funeral Cemetery.

To express condolences please visit www.memorygardensfuneralhome.com
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Emilia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -