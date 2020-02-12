|
Emilia Garcia Gonzalez
Corpus Christi - Our beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Emilia Garcia Gonzalez joined her heavenly father on Monday, February 10, 2020. Emilia was born in Santa Margarita, Texas on January 5, 1925, where she grew up with her eight younger siblings. In 1942, she moved to Corpus Christi, Texas where she married her loving husband, Sergio and subsequently raised her four children. Emilia was a devout Catholic and belonged to several religious organizations, which included our Lady of the Rosary Prayer Group, Catholic Daughters of America, Cruceo Movement, Our Lady of Guadalupe Society, and Saint Cyril Prayer Groups. Her most previous time was spent with her cherished family and friends and listening to music.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Sergio; mother, Florencia; father, Eluterio; sister, Hermilia; sister, Elia and brother, Ismael.
She is survived by her sisters, Emma Juarez, Ercelia Guerra, Mary Martin, and Maria I. Garcia; children, Albert Gonzalez, Carlos and wife, Mary Gonzalez, Gloria and husband, Alan Roberts, and Ricardo Gonzalez; grandchildren, Kathy and Annalisa Gonzalez, Yvette and husband, Chris Medina, Michael and wife, Alexis Gonzalez, Crystal DelBosque, Zenia Gonzalez, Zarron Gonzales, Natalie Roberts and Neal Roberts; great-grandchildren, Justine and Jay Pecheux, Jacob Gonzalez, Aiden Arispe, Andrew DeLeon, Olivia Medina, Atticus Gonzalez, and Zayden Gonzalez.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at 7:00 pm at Ss. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church, 3210 S.P.I.D., with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:30 pm that same evening. The evening will end at 9:00 pm. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, February 17, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Ss. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church, 3210 S.P.I.D., with interment to follow at Memory Gardens Funeral Cemetery.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020