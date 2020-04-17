|
Emilia Rodriguez
Corpus Christi - Emilia Rodriguez, age 89, passed away peacefully to be with our Lord on April 16, 2020. She was born on April 24, 1930 to Maximo and Emilia Betancourt in Robstown, Texas. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother and sister. She will be dearly missed by all who loved her.
Emilia is preceded in death by her parent; Maximo and Emilia Betancourt, two siblings; Basilia B. Salinas, and Victor M. Betancourt.
Left behind to cherish her memory are her four children; Francisco (Margaret) Rodriguez, Yolanda (Adalberto) Palacios, Maximo Rodriguez Sr., Melissa (Rene) Rodriguez, four siblings; Estella Orona, Mary B. (Rube) Robles, Maximo (Rosario) Betancourt Jr., Juanita (Teodoro) Favela, 16 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and 7 great-great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at Corpus Christi Funeral Home, a Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. that same evening. Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, April 20, 2020 at Corpus Christi Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Memorial Park in Robstown, Texas.
Due to the current City Ordinance, the Rosary, Funeral Service and Interment is reserved for the family of 10 people. Live webcasting of the Rosary and Funeral Service will be available at corpuschristifh.com.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020