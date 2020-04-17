Services
Corpus Christi Funeral Home
2409 Baldwin Blvd
Corpus Christi, TX 78405
361-885-0076
Resources
More Obituaries for Emilia Rodriguez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emilia Rodriguez

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Emilia Rodriguez Obituary
Emilia Rodriguez

Corpus Christi - Emilia Rodriguez, age 89, passed away peacefully to be with our Lord on April 16, 2020. She was born on April 24, 1930 to Maximo and Emilia Betancourt in Robstown, Texas. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother and sister. She will be dearly missed by all who loved her.

Emilia is preceded in death by her parent; Maximo and Emilia Betancourt, two siblings; Basilia B. Salinas, and Victor M. Betancourt.

Left behind to cherish her memory are her four children; Francisco (Margaret) Rodriguez, Yolanda (Adalberto) Palacios, Maximo Rodriguez Sr., Melissa (Rene) Rodriguez, four siblings; Estella Orona, Mary B. (Rube) Robles, Maximo (Rosario) Betancourt Jr., Juanita (Teodoro) Favela, 16 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and 7 great-great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at Corpus Christi Funeral Home, a Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. that same evening. Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, April 20, 2020 at Corpus Christi Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Memorial Park in Robstown, Texas.

Due to the current City Ordinance, the Rosary, Funeral Service and Interment is reserved for the family of 10 people. Live webcasting of the Rosary and Funeral Service will be available at corpuschristifh.com.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Emilia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -