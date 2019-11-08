Services
Ramon Funeral Home Inc
800 Lincoln Ave
Robstown, TX 78380
(361) 387-4051
Rosary
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
7:00 PM
Ramon Funeral Home Inc
800 Lincoln Ave
Robstown, TX 78380
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Anthony's Catholic Church
Robstown, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Emilio Zamora
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emilio G. Zamora Sr.


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Emilio G. Zamora Sr. Obituary
Emilio G. Zamora, Sr.

Robstown - Emilio G. Zamora, Sr., 88, went to be at peace on November 08, 2019. He was born on August 05, 1931 in Woodsboro, Texas to Narciso and Maria Garcia Zamora. He was the owner and operator of a trucking company. Emilio was a Catholic and lived most of his life in Robstown, Texas. He will be dearly missed by all of his family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; and sibling, Narciso Zamora, Roberto Zamora, Rosendo Zamora, Ricardo Zamora, Estella Z. Lara, and Elia Z. Perez.

He is survived by his wife Rosa G. Zamora; his children, Nelda Z. (Joe) Perez, Emilio (Martha S.) Zamora, Jr., Narciso (Laura E.) Zamora, Beatrice Zamora (Richard Cardenas, Sr.) and Oscar (Ruth B.) Zamora. He will also be missed by his six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

A rosary will be recited at 7pm on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1pm on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.

Arrangements Entrusted To:

Ramon Funeral Home, Inc.

800 Lincoln Ave.

Robstown, Texas 78380

(361) 387-4051
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Nov. 8 to Nov. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Emilio's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -