Emilio G. Zamora, Sr.
Robstown - Emilio G. Zamora, Sr., 88, went to be at peace on November 08, 2019. He was born on August 05, 1931 in Woodsboro, Texas to Narciso and Maria Garcia Zamora. He was the owner and operator of a trucking company. Emilio was a Catholic and lived most of his life in Robstown, Texas. He will be dearly missed by all of his family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and sibling, Narciso Zamora, Roberto Zamora, Rosendo Zamora, Ricardo Zamora, Estella Z. Lara, and Elia Z. Perez.
He is survived by his wife Rosa G. Zamora; his children, Nelda Z. (Joe) Perez, Emilio (Martha S.) Zamora, Jr., Narciso (Laura E.) Zamora, Beatrice Zamora (Richard Cardenas, Sr.) and Oscar (Ruth B.) Zamora. He will also be missed by his six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
A rosary will be recited at 7pm on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1pm on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.
Arrangements Entrusted To:
Ramon Funeral Home, Inc.
800 Lincoln Ave.
Robstown, Texas 78380
(361) 387-4051
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Nov. 8 to Nov. 11, 2019