Emilio Guzman Jr. , 83 years old of Corpus Christi, Texas passed away on March 6, 2020. He was born On July 19, 1936 in Matagorda County, Texas.
Emilio was a devoted shrimper since the young age of 13 years old. After retiring from shrimping he became a security guard. He was a loving Grandfather, husband and stepfather and enjoyed spending his mornings drinking coffee with his friends at McDonalds
He was preceded in death by his wife Leonides Guzman, his stepson Ruben Reyes, his father Emilio Guzman, his mother Clifredo Escarino, his brother Pete Guzman and wife Mary Guzman, his brother Ruben Guzman, his brother Johnny Guzman and wife Marylou Gaitan Guzman and his sister Amparo Serrato.
He is survived by his Stepson - Reynaldo Reyes Sr. and wife Rosa Irma Reyes; Stepdaughter - Lupita Hoskins and husband Charles Dick Hoskins;Grandchildren - Reynaldo Reyes Jr., Veronica Reyes, Monica Reyes, Jessica Reyes, Rosalinda Reyes, Charlie Hoskins, Charlene Schumacher, Cathy De La Paz, Dwayne Hoskins, Leslie Perez. Emilio is also survived by his Siblings - Lute Guzman and wife Cona Guzman, Gloria Barrera and husband Joe Barrera, Mary Garcia and husband Sonny Black Garcia, Anita Perez and husband Victor Perez
The family would like to thank the Nurses from Opus Hospice Care and his McDonalds crew for always being the group of friends he would count on and looked forward to spending time with. A very special thank you to his granddaughter Veronica Reyes and Desirae Rosales aka Jennifer and Aaron Rosales for taking care of him the last year and a half of his life at home.
Honoring Emilio as his pallbearers will be Reynaldo Reyes Jr., Charlie Hoskins, Dwayne Hoskins, Edgar Rosales, Anthony Rosales, Aaron Rosales, Brian Castaneda Jr.
Public visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Funeraria Del Angel Memorial Holly with a rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Service will be held at 12:30 pm at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Interment will follow at the Coastal Bend Veterans State Cemetery.
