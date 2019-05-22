|
Emilio "Boobie" Reyes
Corpus Christi - Emilio "Boobie" Reyes, age 57, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019 in Corpus Christi, TX. He was born in Corpus Christi to Eleuterio F. and Martina Reyes and was the 2nd of 6 children. His love for music and singing began at the age of 14 where he played trumpet for a mariachi group for 5 years while still being in band. He loved to sing his favorite song "El Rey". Emilio met the love of his life in junior high who he went on to marry after high school. They spent the next 37 years together, happily married. He was a graduate of Richard King High School. After graduation, he worked for Borden's milk company and Beechcraft Aerospace. He was in the Knights of Columbus for 39 years and served 35 of those years as a Fourth Degree Knight. In 1981, he went on to work for CCAD where he completed 38 years of civil service. He was an avid baseball fan and loved the Corpus Christi Hooks and Houston Astros. He was a member of the Texas Jazz Festival Society for 20 years, the last two as president. He had a contagious laugh and a huge heart and we will miss his loving personality, passion for helping others, and famous bar-b-que. But most of all his smile.
Emilio is preceeded in death by his father, Eleuterio F. Reyes Sr. He is survived by his mother, Martina Reyes; spouse, Kathy Reyes; children, Tiffany Godinez (Javier), E.J. Reyes (Karina); grandchildren, his handsome boys, Killian and Damien Godinez; siblings, Eleuterio F. Reyes Jr., Esperanza Romero, Estella Rubio (Luis), Ernesto Reyes (Zulema), Elizabeth Mendick (Keith); Nieces and Nephews, Jennifer Martinez, Stephanie Ramsey, Crystal Romero, Rodney Mendick, Daniel Rubio, Cassandra Gutierrez, Jennifer Gutierrez, Rebecca Evans, and Michael Gutierrez.
Visitation will be from 5:00 - 9:00 pm, Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Memory Gardens Funeral Home with Holy Rosary recited at 7 pm. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 am, Friday, May 24, 2019 at Most Precious Blood Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on May 22, 2019