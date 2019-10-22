|
Emilio Ricardo Mojica
Emilio Ricardo Mojica 22, born on July 2, 1997 in San Antonio, Texas, died on Sunday, October 13, 2019. He spent a majority of his life in Corpus Christi where he enjoyed the outdoors, animals and spending time with his family. He attended Menger Elementary, Hamlin Middle School and W.B. Ray High School, where he had many friends with whom he enjoyed many venues including concerts with his favorite bands. Emilio loved playing the guitar and also played the drums. At a young age he played Little League baseball and ran track. He also was part of the chess club at Menger Elementary. But he was truly happiest when he spent time with his family playing video games, loteria or pulling pranks on his siblings.
Emilio was a very good looking and smart young man with great potential, and was very kind, strong, and loving. He was loved by so many and will be truly missed by all who knew him and whose lives he touched. His spirit will keep us strong as our lives go on.
Emilio was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Francisco M. Garza, and is survived by his loving parents Lina Monique Garza and Richard Adrian Mojica, a sister Adryana Monique Mojica and a brother Jeremiah David Leavitt, uncle Francisco(Chriselle)Garza, aunts Liza Marie Garza (Ted Perez),Melanie Garibay and Natasha(Jesse) Garibay maternal grandmother Lina G. Villanueva and paternal grandparents Angie (Eric) Arredondo. Maternal great grandfather Edmundo H. (Maria de Jesus) Villanueva and paternal great grandparents Emilio and Lillie Mojica.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2019 beginning at 3:00 pm with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 6:00 PM at Saxet Funeral Home .Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 10 AM at St. Thomas More Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019