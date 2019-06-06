Services
Kreidler Funeral Home
314 North 10th Street
McAllen, TX 78501
(956) 686-0234
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Roselawn Mausoleum
McAllen, TX
Emily (Kubecka) Gill

Emily (Kubecka) Gill Obituary
Emily (Kubecka) Gill

San Antonio - Mrs. Emily (Kubecka) Gill, of Corpus Christi, Texas passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 01, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas at the age of 94 years. She was married to the love of her life Joe Gill for over 50 years. She spent her retirement traveling with her husband, grandchildren, family and friends, hosting and entertaining neighbors, friends and family. She was devoted to her Asbury Methodist Church family and loved volunteering in any capacity needed. She spent her life ensuring everyone she knew was cared for and loved. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Joe P. Gill; Children, Karen Sue (Gill) Zissa, Joe (Patrick) Gill, Jr., Great-Granddaughter Katie Mae Espinosa and brother Adolph (Kuby) Kubecka. She is survived by her grandchildren, Coni Jenkins of San Antonio, Ronni (Scott) Bader of Hondo; Joey (Tracy) Kurtz of Shiner, Jason (Marsha) Zissa and Joshua (Shelby) Zissa of Yoakum; 9 Great-Grandchildren, 6 Great-Great Grandchildren, Son-in-Law Robert Zissa of Yoakum, Daughter-in-Law Janice Gill of McAllen and Sister-In-Low Gladys Kubecka of Shiner. The funeral service is scheduled for 2:00 P.M. Friday, June 7, 2019 at Roselawn Mausoleum in McAllen, Texas. Arrangements are under the direction of: Kreidler Funeral Home, Inc. McAllen, Texas (956) 686-0234.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on June 6, 2019
